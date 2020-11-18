KAMIAH - Central Idaho Bowling Association held their annual Mixed Doubles Tournament at Tamarack Lanes last Saturday, Nov. 14. Competing were 15 sets of doubles with bowlers coming from Cottonwood, Craigmont, Grangeville, Kamiah, and Kooskia. Taking first place in the doubles was Cheyenne Hudson and Heath Bradford, both from Grangeville. Larry Jackson of Kamiah won the men’s singles and Frances Skiles of Kamiah won the women’s singles.

