KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School head football coach Allen Hutchens has his team chasing a fifth consecutive state football tournament appearance this fall, but he also brought his alma mater statewide recognition at a conference last weekend in Meridian, where Shape Idaho named him “athletic director of the year.”
“One of their main foundations is athletics and the PE side of things, for getting more and more kids involved in youth sports, PE programs, outside activities,” he said. “There are studies that say if a kid spends more than 4-6 hours on their device, a lot of mental health issues come into play. They’re trying to do something about that. There’s a board and they’re expanding and growing. I was recognized for my things in the community and my school and sports in general. It was a surprise to me.”
Hutchens’ first year organizing CV school sports and activities was the Covid year.
“As AD [activities director] it was navigating through that,” he said. “Since then, it’s are we there yet? Where I want to see it? No, but going into my fourth year, I want to think the culture here at CV has changed extremely for the better. It takes a village, it takes the staff, it takes the parents at home, it takes the community — we’re all in this together, and it’s not one individual or one entity that gets it done. It takes everybody. So this award is way broader than me just getting a plaque that says Allen Hutchens, Director of the Year. It doesn’t happen without lots of people, so this is for everybody.”
Hutchens sees CV sports on the rise — not just in the football team’s run of playoff appearances, but in the postseasons the softball and baseball teams put together last spring, the wrestling team’s achievements and the strides he sees in the volleyball program. That reflects more pride in those teams — and it has fueled more participation.
“Our sports program is on the rise,” Hutchens said. “More kids are coming out for sports. Heck, I’m going to have 28 kids out for football this year. There’s more involvement, the community is excited, there’s buzz around town, and that makes more pride in what you’re doing and in what it is like to be a CV Ram.”
Part of the way he looks at it is: there’s always room to keep improving.
“We can all improve in everything,” he said. “I can improve as a coach. I can improve as an AD. We can improve as a building. There’s never not any room for improvement — I don’t care who you are or what you do, there’s always room for improvement.”
Hutchens’ love of sports is something he learned and practiced when he was a student at CVHS during the mid-1990s.
“When I was growing up, I played football and basketball here and did track a couple of years,” he said. “I even wrestled my freshman year, both wrestling and basketball. Even to this day, lessons from football, from Coach Smith, I still use to this day. I learned in sports working together as a team and discipline. Sports is much more than a game. In your youth years, you learn to schedule, to show up on time, to put in the work to not only make yourself better, but you’re part of a team to make a team better. It’s not just being out there just playing a game.”
The Rams are once again organizing fall sports this month.
“I do it in a respectful way, but I tell the kids: we’re all in, and there’s the door if you’re not,” he said. “What I like to go over is the showing up on time, holding accountable, schoolwork. When you’re an athlete, you’re not just an athlete. If you don’t excel in the classroom, you’re not going to be able to excel out there. And not only do you represent this school, the CV Rams, you represent your family name. You represent this community. It’s greater than just you.”
The football team’s run of consecutive playoff appearances is unprecedented in school history, he said. This season, he’s gunning for a playoff win.
“We haven’t won a playoff game since my junior and senior year when I played,” he said. “Granted, we’re in a different league now than the last time we were league champs in football, which was my senior year, the fall of ’94, 28 years ago.
Among the lessons he has carried forward from Coach Smith is the idea that “the game is bigger than just you.”
“You’re representing this school, this town, this community,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you go, the grocery store, the bank, walking down the sidewalk. And he was big on the idea that you’re a family on and off the field. It’s a brotherhood. It truly is. … At the end of the day, they’re not physically my sons, but they’re all like sons to me. I want them not only on the football field, but I want them to grow up to be good husbands, brothers, sons, and contribute to society, and be strong members of whatever community they choose, wherever they choose to live.”
Details about the upcoming local high school sports will be forthcoming in the Fall Sports Preview annual publication of the Idaho County Free Press & Clearwater Progress later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.