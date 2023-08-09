Allen Hutchens photo

Clearwater Valley's Allen Hutchens credited many others for an award he received as the school's athletic director.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School head football coach Allen Hutchens has his team chasing a fifth consecutive state football tournament appearance this fall, but he also brought his alma mater statewide recognition at a conference last weekend in Meridian, where Shape Idaho named him “athletic director of the year.”

“One of their main foundations is athletics and the PE side of things, for getting more and more kids involved in youth sports, PE programs, outside activities,” he said. “There are studies that say if a kid spends more than 4-6 hours on their device, a lot of mental health issues come into play. They’re trying to do something about that. There’s a board and they’re expanding and growing. I was recognized for my things in the community and my school and sports in general. It was a surprise to me.”

