The Idaho Forest Group and Wright Law Group teams both scored 59 at the annual Grangeville Country Club benefit tournament held last Saturday, July 11. They tied for first place, with Cash & Carry Foods scoring next-best at 60.
“It was a great tournament,” Cooper Wright told the Free Press. “It was awesome to see all the support for our golf course.”
Pictured are members of the IFG “A” Team measuring up Cody Northrup’s tee shot on the No. 9 hole for the KP (“keenest position”) proximity prize, as Northrup had placed it within two feet of the cup. Other proximity prizes during the tournament were won by Amy Hasenoehrl (19-10 women’s KP), Cooper Wright (men’s long drive), Eric Smith (accuracy drive), Pat Cash (13-4 women’s long putt), and Jeff Adams (21-0 men’s long putt).
(0) comments
