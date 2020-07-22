Having bagged sports early this spring due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Idaho High School Activities Association released sport-by-sport guidance last week for schools to follow as educators and administrators across North Central Idaho, the state and much of the country work toward deciding how best to return to classrooms this fall.
The short of it, Prairie AD Travis Mader explained to the Free Press, is that sports will go as school goes this fall.
“Our [IHSAA] goal is to get kids back in school this fall and if that happens, sport will happen,” he said.
The long of it is laid out in the sports guidance document, 52 pages, which fits like a puzzle piece into one hole left by the state board of education, which released its “Back to School” framework earlier this month.
Taken together, the parts call for local school districts to decide for themselves how best to proceed in light of what public health authorities – local, state and federal – say is needed to keep the covid under control.
The schools are required to have a plan in place for fans and team attendance, a transportation plan, a plan to deal with positive test of a player or coach involved directly with the program, and a plan for how that person would return to participate.
District by district, schools across the Free Press coverage area are still working out their reopening plans.
The IHSAA document also ponders how each sport can proceed under each of three levels of control that the public health guidance anticipates may be needed to keep the coronavirus in check. The three levels tie in to how much coronavirus spread the health districts see.
Spread levels will be tracked by health districts at the county level and communicated as health alerts.
The most severe controls would shut down many school sports almost entirely. Under a “red” health alert, for example, runners “should maintain the recommended six feet of distancing,” a volleyball player “should not use a single ball that others touch or hit in any manner” and football players “should not participate in team drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates.” Sporting venues would be closed to the public, locker rooms would not be used, and there would be no gathering of more than 10 people at a time, inside or outside.
In a White House document dated July 14 and reported July 17 by the DC-based Center for Public Integrity, 16 localities in Idaho were at that time listed in the “red zone” and another 23 – including Idaho County – were listed in the yellow zone. The White House document states that to be in the red zone, a metro area or a county would be reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 population during that week, as well as having more than 10 percent of covid tests coming back positive. To be in the yellow zone, the number of new cases during the past week would be 10-100 per 100,000 and 5-10 percent of tests coming back positive, or one of the red conditions plus one yellow condition.
Under the “yellow alert” the IHSAA guidance would limit athletic gatherings to 50 people at a time, inside or outside, lower-risk practices and competitions could resume if limited to “local geography” and other precautions would be in effect.
Fall athletics that are common in the Free Press coverage area are listed as follows in the IHSAA recommendations: Cross-country being at lower risk for covid, volleyball and soccer being at moderate risk, and football and cheer being high risk.
The details can be read in full at idhsaa.org.
