Idaho High School Activities Association executive director Ty Jones found nothing done by Salmon River players or fans that was against IHSAA standards during the Salmon River/Sho-Ban girls basketball state tournament game earlier this year.
A few weeks after the teams met Feb. 15 in Nampa at the 1A state tournament, the Sho-Ban school district had complained to the IHSAA about racist taunts supposedly leveled by Salmon River affiliates against Sho-Ban players during the game, which Salmon River won by a wide margin. The Sho-Ban district had made a formal complaint after others had made informal complaints, including a letter from a Shoshone-Bannock tribal member published March 16 by the Bingham News.
The IHSAA investigation neither confirmed nor repudiated Sho-Ban’s formal complaint.
“It was simply inconclusive because of lack of anything other than hearsay,” Jones told the Free Press Friday, May 17. “I still plan on meeting with the administration of both schools.”
IHSAA passed the investigation findings to the schools in April; the Lewiston Tribune reported May 16 that a meeting between the schools’ athletic directors is likely to take place.
