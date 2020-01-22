GRANGEVILLE — GHS boys soccer coach Joel Gomez has indoor soccer clinics scheduled for seven Saturdays: Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Feb. 29, March 14 and March 21. The clinics are for grades 1-12, with divisions for grades 1-3, 4-6 and 7-12 in the GEMS gym. Cost is $5 per clinic plus insurance.
GHS senior Owen Ruklic is organizing the activities; contact him at 208-451-3492 or owluru02@gmail.com.
