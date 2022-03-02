GRANGEVILLE — Ryan Jaggi won the 3A cross-country state championship two years running in 2008 and 2009 at Weiser High School. He went on to run at Idaho State University, Northwest Nazarene University and Eastern Oregon University, which got him into coaching running sports — and also into knowing Grangeville High track alumna Megan Sullivan, who starred running at EOU. They married in 2020, and when the opportunity came for them to relocate to Grangeville for teaching jobs, he told the Free Press, he said “yes, let’s jump on that.”
This spring, Jaggi steps in to coach the GHS track and field team, which held organizational meetings for students and parents last month, which drew about 30 — roughly 20 boys and 10 girls — mainly to race in the distances of 400 meters and longer. He said he has seen more interest since the students meeting, so is looking for the team to number 30-40 by the time the first meet comes up March 22 at Kamiah.
The Bulldogs pencil as a very young team for his first season at head, but also look for experienced runners Gabe Bybee, Ryan Detweiler and Joel Gates to lead the boys side and Zoe Bryant, who qualified for state in the 100 as a freshman last spring.
“I think we’re going to be pretty solid,” he said. “We have a lot of kids that are between the 400 and the 1600, a solid group of mid-distance kids with some throwers and some jumpers as well. I think this will be a really good building year. We’ll have a lot of development this year and I think we’ll find our stride late. We’re going to go back to the basics early and I think once we kind of get rolling we have a couple of away meets in Middleton and Melba where we’ll see some state competition.”
Grangeville has also scheduled a home meet for the first time since 2016 as Jaggi aims to build the program. That will be May 6, with field events starting at 3 p.m. and track events at 4 p.m. For that, he’d welcome volunteer help.
He’s also instituting two ideas that are relatively new to the local high school track and field scene: weight training for runners of all distances, and equipping a facility for indoor running practice “for when fifth or sixth winter hits.”
Jaggi said he has seen strong interest in the weight training program already, and is still looking for treadmills and stationary bikes, including through a grant application.
He also hopes to restart Grangeville’s cross-country program.
Jaggi said his favorite place to run during his high school days was at the Bob Firman course at Eagle Island State Park. “We were kind of a smaller school, too, and we always competed against the same kids every week, it seemed like,” he said. “So when we got to go down to that, I got to see kids from all over the place, all over Idaho, different states and so on and so forth. It was just a bigger stage. So I really liked that, and then I ended up winning state there in my junior year.”
From there, running took him to college, and in college, he made the jump to coaching.
“When I finished school, the head coach asked me if I would be willing to help coach,” he said, “and so I kind of took over the girls’ side of things. They didn’t have a lifting program for the distance team, so I took that upon myself to create that and transformed it to help out the whole entire track team, throwers, sprinters, jumpers, you name it. I was building workout programs for speed development and power and injury prevention. I became the shadow of the head coach, and I figured out how to run track operations through that.”
He also currently coaches middle school wrestling at GEMS, and he sees running as an aspect of athleticism that pertains to every sport.
“At small schools, you always see your football players lifting or your baseball players, but not your track athletes, which is really silly because every athlete runs,” he said. “Not all runners are athletes, but every athlete runs. If you can become a better runner, a better sprinter, then you’re going to be a better athlete in any sport you play. Getting in the weight room and focusing on running mechanics is going to benefit you in everything you do.”
For Jaggi, it’s one aspect of building for the future — and of rebuilding interest in Bulldogs track and field.
