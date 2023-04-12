Jet boat photo

Last year's fastest racer, Chuck Thompson, completed an eight-mile run in 5:38.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

RIGGINS — With the annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races due to start at 10 a.m. MT this Saturday, April 15, the river’s flow topped 7,000 cfs (cubic feet per second) for the first time this calendar year on April 11, as tracked at the White Bird streamgage. A year ago, the Salmon River reached this level in March and pushed past 10,000 cfs before the end of that month.

Flow measured at the Little Salmon River gage topped 1,000 cfs April 11, having pushed up to that level on March 30, 2022.

