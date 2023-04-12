RIGGINS — With the annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races due to start at 10 a.m. MT this Saturday, April 15, the river’s flow topped 7,000 cfs (cubic feet per second) for the first time this calendar year on April 11, as tracked at the White Bird streamgage. A year ago, the Salmon River reached this level in March and pushed past 10,000 cfs before the end of that month.
Flow measured at the Little Salmon River gage topped 1,000 cfs April 11, having pushed up to that level on March 30, 2022.
The river’s rise doesn’t always sync up with the jet boat races, which are held the third weekend in April each year, but in 2016 it lined up that way — and it let that year’s unlimited class winner, Gord Humphrey, hold speeds of about 100 miles per hour. Last year’s race, which saw flows of about 6,000-7,000 cfs, saw one racer — Chuck Thompson — run one of his eight-mile legs in 5 minutes, 38 seconds — pacing about 85 miles per hour.
With the river still rising on Tuesday morning, April 11, organizers were anticipating 8-12 boats for this year’s edition.
The event opens with a show-and-shine barbecue on Friday evening at Riggins City Park, followed by racing Saturday and Sunday, April 14-16.
