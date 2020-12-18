Prairie's Dean Johnson was named the 1AD1 football player of the year, in a vote of coaches compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Locals also recognized were offensive first-teamers Prairie's Brody Hasselstrom and Kamiah's Bodie Norman, defensive first-teamers Hasselstrom, Norman and Dylan Pickering of Clearwater Valley, and second-teamers Cole Schlader (Prairie defensive back), Norman (kicker) and Brady Cox (Kamiah punter).
Read the full list at the IdahoStatesman.com website.
Named to the 2A all-state team were Grangeville offensive lineman Adam Sabotta (second team) and linebacker Caleb Frei (second team).
