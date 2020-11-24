Prairie's Dean Johnson was named all-Whitepine League "player of the year" by the WPL coaches in an announcement Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24. Prairie's Brody Hasselstrom was named the league's offensive player of the year and Kamiah's Bodie Norman was named the league's defensive player of the year. Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens was named the league's coach of the year.
30 locals were slotted in to the first, second and honorable mention all-league teams.
Prairie's Cole Schlader was named the first-team quarterback. Hasselstrom and CV's Dylan Pickering were named the first-team running backs. Prairie's Dalton Ross and Kamiah's Kolby Hix were named among the three first-team receivers and ends. Prairie's Shane Hanson was named the first-team center. Johnson and Norman were named the first-team guards.
Locals on the defensive first-team were as follows: defensive backs Ross and CV's Ridge Shown; linebackers Tayden Hibbard of Prairie, Pickering, and Landon Keen of Kamiah; tackles Johnson and Hix; and ends Norman and John Gehring of Prairie.
The full listing follows.
2020 all-Whitepine League (1AD1)
Offense
Quarterbacks: first team, Cole Schlader (Prairie); second team, Titus Yearout (Lapwai); honorable mentions, Gabe Eades (Kamiah) and Angus Jordan (Genesee).
Running backs: first team, Brody Hasselstrom (Pr) and Dylan Pickering (Clearwater Valley); second team, Tyler Howard (Potlatch) and Landon Keen (K); honorable mentions Tayden Hibbard (Pr) and Elijah Phylls (Troy).
Wide receivers and tight ends: first team, Dalton Ross (Pr), Kolby Hix (K) and Dawson Durham (G); second team, Connor Jackson (CV); Izack McNeal (Po) and Cy Wareham (G); honorable mentions Mason Brown (L) and Arries Bisbee (L).
Centers: first team, Shane Hanson (Pr); second team, Kayden Penney-Comer (L); honorable mentions, Everett Skinner (K) and Jacob Krick (G).
Guards: first team, Dean Johnson (Pr) and Bodie Norman (K); second team, Odin McDonald (Po) and Porter Whipple (K); honorable mentions, Joe Johnson (G) and Logan Amos (Po).
Defense
Defensive backs: first team, Dalton Ross (Pr) and Ridge Shown (CV); second team, Gabe Eades (K) and Jake Odenborg (G); honorable mentions, Cole Schlader (Pr), Mason Brown (L) and Brady Cox (K).
Linebackers: first team, Tayden Hibbard (Pr), Dylan Pickering (CV) and Landon Keen (K); second team, Titus Yearout (L), Brody Hasselstrom (Pr) and Tyler Howard (Po); honorable mentions, Jack Johnson (G), Izack McNeal (Po), Kendrick Wheeler (K) and Wyatt Jordan (G).
Tackles: first team, Dean Johnson (Pr) and Kolby Hix (K); second team, James Holt (L) and Derrick Baier (T); honorable mentions, Jaxon Moehrle (G) and Sage Lonebear (L).
Ends: first team, Bodie Norman (K) and John Gehring (Pr); second team, Porter Whipple (K) and Chris Brown (L); honorable mention, Boden Demeeller (G) and Matt Coppernoll (Pr).
