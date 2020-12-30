COTTONWOOD — Early last season, the Prairie football team lost one of its top players to a devastating injury when reigning 1AD1 “player of the year” Cole Martin went down. The Pirates didn’t know the full extent of that injury until after their game at Clearwater Valley.
“After the news broke about his injury, everyone was very upset for their close friend,” Dean Johnson told the Free Press. “We all made a commitment to play for him since he couldn’t. We also wanted to make sure we didn’t use his injury for an excuse. We were all motivated and wanted to win it for him.”
The Pirates appeared to apply the same hard lesson after Johnson suffered a devastating injury of his own during the playoffs. They rallied after the injury, and came within a foot of reaching the state title game.
“I’m proud that they kept pushing on and fought all the way to the end,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how I would have reacted if that was one of my teammates.”
By naming Johnson “player of the year” in a vote assembled by the Idaho Statesman earlier this month, coaches across Idaho certified the probability that Johnson’s offensive and defensive line play would have made a big difference in the outcome of that final game, and perhaps in the rest of the tournament.
He may not be done with football, or he may be.
“I have interest from a few colleges for football,” he said, “but if that doesn’t work out I’ll just go to University of Idaho for just academics.”
Johnson’s award — and the statewide coaches’ listing of a couple of his Prairie teammates as part of it — reflected the energy and effort the Pirates put into their game of choice.
“I’m just feeling grateful to have had such a good season and had the opportunity to play with such a great team,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to see hard work pay off. ... Cole [Schlader] was the leader of the team for sure. He made sure everyone knew what they were supposed to be doing for defense that week and what their job was on every play. Brody [Hasselstrom] had great drive to be the best. He stepped up into the starting running back role and ran with it. He worked on footwork and juke moves every day at practice and it showed in the game.”
One of the moments Johnson will remember for a long time was the rare occasion when he got to show off his running back moves, and broke a 50-yarder for a touchdown at Troy.
“The team put me in at three-back and called a toss sweep to me,” he said. “I remember Matt Coppernoll pulling out in front of me. I cut inside of the outside corner, made a stiff arm on the safety and had one man to beat. I decided to make it look cooler and dived from about four yards out to break the goal line.”
Other plays may linger longer in the minds of Prairie fans, and there are years of sideline talk ahead on the difference Johnson’s blocking and tackling made.
The Free Press also caught up with Kamiah senior Bodie Norman, who was also listed among the state’s top linemen this past fall.
“To be honest I was hoping to make it for defensive line,” Norman said, “because that’s what I felt I did best at, I was surprised to get it for offensive line, and second team kicker as well.”
He said the proud moments included beating Clearwater Valley, shutting out Titus Yearout, and making it to state. Among his proud plays was one he made in kickoff coverage, having kicked the ball away and made the tackle downfield against Lapwai.
