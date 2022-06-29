GRANGEVILLE — Young players wanting to learn golf take notice of an event University of Idaho Extension is putting on July 11-15 at Grangeville Country Club, 9-noon each day, for golfers to learn course etiquette and rules of the game, putting, chipping and pitching technique, driving technique, fairway technique, game strategy and how to play the game.
Cost is $50 per participant for all five days or $15 per day. It’s for ages 8-18, and scholarship may be available upon inquiry. Families are welcome, clubs are not needed to attend and hot dog feed and awards will be part of the last day.
Register at 8:30 a.m. at Grangeville Country Club each event day, or preregister through Kirstin Jensen, kdjensen@uidaho.edu or 208-983-2667, at the extension office, which is located at the county courthouse, 320 W. Main Street, Grangeville.
