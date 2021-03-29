WHITE BIRD - The annual Just For The Hill Of It bike ride benefit for the Syringa Hospital hospice was a no-go last year, but is on once again in 2021. The 13-mile hill climb of 2,200 feet starts from Hammer Creek Camp Ground and ventures up Old U.S. Highway 95 starting at 9 a.m. June 5. Registration is at 8 a.m. Call for pre-registration at 208-983-8550.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Jeopardy! experience
- MVSD to ask patrons for $3.1 levy
- Evelyn DeWitt, 85
- Giddings: push back against social justice curriculum
- Mystery deliveries of stamps, face mask could be part of ‘brushing scam’; caution: scammers may have taken over your online accounts
- Driver injured when semi rolls into river
- Brad Harris Lutz, 57
- It's Your Business: Zip Trip sells to Nom Nom; Hoot’s changes hands and is now ‘The Confluence’
- Barger, Shears get all-state girls basketball nods
- Students work on veterinary assistant certifications; externship allows for hands-on learning, endorsements
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Prairie board approves levy; Elementary principal announced retirement
- Kootenai County woman sentenced for unlawful practice of midwifery
- McCall library bond set at $4.2 million
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- 'Just For The Hill Of It' ride scheduled June 5
- Grangeville youth ball registration runs through April 9
- Barger, Shears get all-state girls basketball nods
- Freedom Northwest Credit Union
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.