KOOSKIA — Shelby Cloninger is perhaps best-known to local basketball fans for her part leading the Kamiah girls to a state championship in 2013. Since then, she has rattled off a long list of collegiate and professional accomplishments, including recognition for top play during the Great Alaska Shootout during her time at University of Alaska — building on turns at Utah State and North Idaho College — then playing pro in Europe, mainly in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
This summer, with the head coaching job at Clearwater Valley High School open, she started hearing from people who wanted her to apply.
“When Allen Hutchens reached out to me and asked if I’d be interested, it was actually a really quick process,” she said. “It went full circle. I have been wanting a head coaching job for a while. I’ve always wanted to head coach, and when the opportunity presented itself, at first I was nervous because the chance was finally here. I just love teaching kids what I have learned through my whole career of basketball. I started when I was three years old with a hoop — then summer league when we were little, and then high school, college, professional…and it just went full circle, which is cool to see.”
She wants to teach the style of play she learned in college.
“Ryan McCarthy from the University of Alaska Anchorage, the way that he has run things and the way that he taught us to work hard — and he’s based a lot of his coaching philosophy on a defense called the amoeba defense — I really want to implement that into my own coaching.”
One of the main lessons she took from McCarthy was: “If you work hard, you win games,” Cloninger said. “You don’t have to have the talent to win games. If you work harder than the opponent, like, if you’re diving on the floor for loose balls, if you’re the first one to the huddle, if you’re helping your teammates up…little tiny things like that create a championship team. And it speaks for itself. He’s won six or seven championships in a row, and it’s just the way that he runs it, the way that he pays attention to the little details, is what I hope to implement into my coaching style. … I want to teach it’s not just winning the game, it’s winning everything. When a timeout is called, you are the first team to hustle over to your coach. You beat the other team there. When there’s a free throw and you have to run to the other side of the court, you are the first team there you’re set in your place. Little tiny things like that will set us apart from other teams. I can think back to when we were in high school. We had the talent, but we also worked harder than any other team. We put in the extra work. We were in the gym later, and I want to make that available to my girls — staying late after practice, getting there early, getting your free throws in. That’s what’s going to set us apart from everybody else.”
As for the amoeba defense, she said it’s tough to describe and tough to learn, but that when it clicks, it leads to steals.
“Now that we have a shot clock in high school, it’s going to be so effective,” Cloninger said. “It’s hard to play defense for more than 30 seconds, so if you’re working hard and you get a steal after 10 seconds, then we can slow it down and run our stuff on the other end.”
For most players, basketball doesn’t go beyond high school, but pursuing it sometimes two weeks at a time through all the ups and downs, Cloninger’s playing days continued into a contract with a team in Luxembourg. Those days ended, she said, after a severe ankle sprain. “Then life happened,” she said, “and I didn’t get to go back. But that’s okay. Now I have a beautiful daughter, and life is good.”
Her next basketball chapter is now in progress.
