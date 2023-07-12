Shelby Cloninger with daughter photo

As a next step during her lifelong involvement with basketball, Shelby Cloninger steps into coaching role as the new head at Clearwater Valley High School. She's pictured with her daughter, Harper.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — Shelby Cloninger is perhaps best-known to local basketball fans for her part leading the Kamiah girls to a state championship in 2013. Since then, she has rattled off a long list of collegiate and professional accomplishments, including recognition for top play during the Great Alaska Shootout during her time at University of Alaska — building on turns at Utah State and North Idaho College — then playing pro in Europe, mainly in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

This summer, with the head coaching job at Clearwater Valley High School open, she started hearing from people who wanted her to apply.

