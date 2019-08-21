titusoatman.jpg

Titus Oatman takes a toss from Trent Taylor on Monday, Aug. 19.

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press
sidneywilcox.jpg
Buy Now

Kamiah's Sidney Wilcox improvises on defense in the back row during volleyball practice Aug. 19.

Kamiah athletes are preparing for an Aug. 30 football home game against Kendrick and Sept. 3 home volleyball matches against Clearwater Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.