KAMIAH — Having beaten Lapwai a week prior, the Kubs picked up their second win of the season last Thursday night, Sept. 17, with a sweep of Timberline 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-14). Haleigh Wyatt (6 kills), Mya Barger (5) and Julia Proskine (4) all showed hitting strength, while the Kubs as a team served 17 aces, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Earlier in the week, Logos beat Kamiah 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19). The Kubs were also scheduled to play Whitepine League leaders Troy and Genesee on Tuesday, Sept. 22, with both those teams also to play Clearwater Valley that night.
Next, Kamiah (2-6) is to visit Highland Sept. 24, host Clearwater Valley Sept. 28, and visit Potlatch Sept. 29.
Prairie holds off Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE — Balanced attack from Madison Shears and Jade Prigge and tough serving from Delanie Lockett and Sierra McWilliams lifted the Prairie girls to a 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18) win Sept. 15 at GHS. Then, last Thursday, Sept. 17, powerhouse Genesee held off Prairie 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18).
A match the Pirates had scheduled Sept. 22 against Lapwai was pushed back to Oct. 12.
Next, Prairie (4-4) visits Logos Thursday, Sept. 24, and visits Whitepine League leader Troy next Tuesday, Sept. 29. Grangeville (1-4) is to host Orofino Thursday, Sept. 24 and St. Maries on Saturday, Sept. 26, then visit Nezperce on Monday, Sept. 28.
Salmon River adds two W’s
RIGGINS — The Salmon River girls beat Council 3-1 (12-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20) on Sept. 15, but dropping the first set that night foreshadowed their one-game loss to Council in pool play during the Sept. 19 Titan Challenge at Tri-Valley. SRHS won the other two pool games during that tournament, beating Tri-Valley’s JV and Greenleaf, but ran into the Titans varsity in the first round of bracket play. Tri-Valley won that match 2-0 (25-22, 25-12).
Last Friday, Sept. 18, Salmon River beat Highland 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-19). SRHS visited Cascade Sept. 22.
Next, Salmon River (7-7) is set to visit Garden Valley Sept. 25 and to host Tri-Valley Sept. 29.
