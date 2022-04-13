KAMIAH — The Kubs brought a quick end to their home game last Saturday, April 9, against Lapwai, taking down the depleted Wildcats by mercy rule, 20-5, in the only game of what had been planned as a doubleheader. The teams held off on playing the second, as wet weather was expected and a strong wind whipped up during the first game.
After Lapwai pushed an unearned run across during the top of the first, Kamiah leveled the score when Herschel Williamson beat the play at the plate after a passed ball took Lapwai’s catcher to the backstop. He collided with the pitcher, Brooklyn Williamson, who was in time to cover the plate at the plate but couldn’t corral the throw in the scramble.
KHS added two more during that half-inning, then held Lapwai scoreless behind the pitching of Dylan Weist, then broke out for eight more during the bottom of the second. After Lapwai cut into the lead with four in the top of the third, the Kubs ended it with nine more in the bottom of the third.
Kamiah’s hits included a triple by Josh Bashaw, doubles by Brady Mclay, Cloud Guffey and Herschel Williamson, who hit a pair of two-baggers.
Kamiah was scheduled to host Clearwater Valley after press time April 12.
Up next, KHS visits Grangeville at 4:30 p.m. April 14, then visits Kendrick at 3 p.m. April 15, then hosts Lewis County at 4 p.m. April 19 — weather permitting.
