GRANGEVILLE — An early 19-2 run and 20-point scoring night by David Kludt propelled the Kamiah basketball boys to a 58-33 win over Grangeville on both teams’ opening night Nov. 29. The Kubs held GHS to seven points during the first half, as the Bulldogs leaned on Carter Mundt (13 points) for the bulk of their scoring. Kamiah’s Kaden DeGroot added 11.

The teams had been scheduled for an immediate rematch last Thursday night, Dec. 1, but that was snowed out along with several other games previously scheduled for that night, including Salmon River-Nezperce and Clearwater Valley-Timberline. These may be rescheduled but new dates had not yet been confirmed as of Dec. 5.

