KAMIAH — An elimination game Feb. 5 went Kamiah’s way, with Laney Landmark (17 points) and Mariah Porter (11) boosting the Kubs to an early 14-5 lead and on to a 48-37 win. The outcome put KHS against Troy Feb. 7, with the winner taking on the CV/Potlatch winner after press time Feb. 8. The Feb. 8 winner is on to a state play-in game at noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at Post Falls High School, against Lakeside or Wallace.
