KAMIAH — An elimination game Feb. 5 went Kamiah’s way, with Laney Landmark (17 points) and Mariah Porter (11) boosting the Kubs to an early 14-5 lead and on to a 48-37 win. The outcome put KHS against Troy Feb. 7, with the winner taking on the CV/Potlatch winner after press time Feb. 8. The Feb. 8 winner is on to a state play-in game at noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at Post Falls High School, against Lakeside or Wallace.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments