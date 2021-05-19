LAPWAI — Kamiah trailed Logos by a fraction of a point in boys team scoring with one event remaining on Saturday, and the 4x400 relay Kubs won the last race as well as the district team title.
Jace Sams was several strides behind the Logos anchor when he got the baton, but having won the individual 400 meter run earlier in the day, Sams rapidly overtook the leading Knight and pulled away down the back stretch.
“I was confident that we could win that race,” KHS head coach Joe Sams said. “We had never shown those guys in a race, but on paper, we knew what they could do. They actually exceeded it by a little over a second, compared to what we thought they would do. So we were confident they could win. I was just hoping my math was right that it would be enough to knock off Logos.”
The Kubs ended up qualifying eight boys and four girls for state, and the team title hinged in part on a sweep of the distance titles by Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman, as well as strong results from Timberline’s Carson Sellers, both of whom sapped Logos’ strength in the longer races.
Kamiah vastly outscored Logos in the field events, and might have won by a wider margin, if not for a disqualification in the 4x100 relay.
“Brady [Cox] and Luke [Krogh] came through in the hurdles, and the throwers and our jumpers scored points,” Sams said. “Mr. [Bob] Squires came over to my house over the weekend and we had the whole counter covered with paperwork, you know, trying to figure out ‘What if we did this, what if we did this? Where could we get points?’ We underestimated a few, and that gave us the cushion we needed after the 4x100 got disqualified. If everything went perfect, I had us winning by 14. Jace [Sams] ended up second in the triple jump today, and that was a surprise. He came in ranked fourth, so he got a little better. Gabe [Eades] had an ankle working against him, and was a little shy of his mark, but it still worked out to good points for both of them.”
Eades qualified in the 100, the long jump and the triple jump. Jace Sams qualified in the 400 and the triple jump. Krogh and Cox both qualified in the 110 hurdles, and Cox qualified in the 300 hurdles. Wyatt Wilcox qualified in the long jump and Porter Whipple qualified in the shot put.
“Gabe did a great job in the 100,” Joe Sams said. “Everybody did their job. Porter came through in the shot. We’re stronger in field events and Logos is stronger in distance, with a big cluster of points for them in the distance races and a big cluster for us in the in the field events. Our three pole vaulters took one-through-three yesterday.”
Those three — Jack Wilkins, Kaden de Groot and Luke Krogh — and all other 1A athletes who placed in the top five at district — are on to state.
On the girls side, Zayda Loewen qualified in the 100 and triple jump. Laney Landmark qualified in the open 200, the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, Logan Landmark qualified in the pole vault, and the girls 4x400 advanced as the district’s second-placer in that relay.
“Zayda works her tail off all the time,” Sams said. “She could have qualified in six events today, but I had to scratch her out of the 200 and the long jump — and she chose to help those 4x400 girls get there.”
Clearwater Valley qualified five boys and three girls for state.
Kadance Schilling qualified in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump. Martha Smith qualified in the pole vault, and Mary Martin qualified in the discus throw. On the boys side, Amerman is top-seeded in the 800 and qualified in the 1600 and 3200 as well as for the anchor leg of the sprint medley relay, along with Nakiyah Anderson, Logan Mossman and Will Willis. Anderson also qualified in the high jump, and Wyatt Anderberg finished fifth in the 3200.
Across the Idaho County Free Press coverage area, 2021 individual district champions include five who notched titles on Friday: Grangeville’s Joel Gates (2A boys 3200), Grangeville’s Brittany Farmer (2A girls 3200), Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman (1A boys 3200), Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll (1A boys discus), and Kamiah’s Jack Wilkins (1A boys pole vault).
Local individual district championships won Saturday include: CV’s Preston Amerman (800, 1600, 3200), Kamiah’s Jace Sams (400), Kamiah’s Brady Cox (110 meter hurdles), Kamiah’s 4x400 boys relay team, Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll (shot put), Kamiah’s Jack Wilkins (pole vault), Prairie’s Ellea Uhlenkott (100 meter hurdles), Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling (300 meter hurdles), and Prairie’s 4x100 and 4x200 girls relay teams.
State qualification was for top-two placers in the 2A events, and top-five in the 1A events, with at-large berths also possible.
Grangeville’s Zoey Bryant (100) and Brittany Farmer (1600) both posted second-place finishes in 2A girls events Saturday. On the boys side, Grangeville added a district title run by Ryan Detweiler in the 1600, and top-twos by Detweiler (800), Gabe Bybee (110 meter hurdles and triple jump) and James Gortsema (300 meter hurdles).
Prairie, in addition to Coppernoll’s titles in the pole vault and discus, got a third place finish from Jesse Cronan in the long jump. TJ Hibbard and Shane Hanson both qualified in the discus. On the girls side, Uhlenkott added second place in the 300 meter hurdles to her 100 meter hurdles district title. Kristin Wemhoff placed second in the 200 and third in the 400.
At the District III regional in New Plymouth, Salmon River’s Garret Shepherd qualified in the boys pole vault and Charlee Hollon qualified in the girls pole vault.
The state meet will run May 21-22 at Middleton High School. Field events begin at 9 a.m. MT both days, with the 3200 finals at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Friday’s track preliminaries to run at 3:30 p.m. MT. Saturday’s track finals are penciled to begin at 12:30 p.m. MT, after the Parade of Athletes at 11:30 a.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.