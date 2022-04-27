KAMIAH — Another hurdles sweep by Brady Cox and first-place performances by Porter Whipple (shot put, 42-6) and Jack Wilkins (pole vault, 12-0) lifted the Kamiah boys to first place in team scoring at the Whitepine League Championships last Saturday, April 23. The Kubs ended up with 136 team points, which put them 23 ahead of second place Logos, whose girls posted the high team total.
Cox (16.17 in the 110 hurdles, 43.17 in the 300 hurdles) also led off the 4x400 relay with Kaden de Groot, Emmett Long and Luke Krogh each taking a lap on the way to second place. Cox also tried out the long jump (17-7); at Prairie on Monday night, April 25, he upped his PR in that to 18-5¾.
Saturday’s first place in that event went to Prairie’s Zach Rambo (18-10); statewide, three 1A boys have reported long jumps of 20-plus feet to athletic.net through Tuesday, April 26.
Rambo took second in the 400 (52.58) and third in the 200 (24.22) and also anchored the winning 4x100 relay (47.41), closing out for Jesse Cronan, TJ Hibbard and Noah Geis.
Individually on the boys side, Prairie’s Shane Hanson (137-11) and Hibbard (133-10) went 1-2 in the discus.
Kamiah’s de Groot cleared 5-8 in the high jump for second place, and Jack Engledow took second in the 3200 (11:17.39).
Clearwater Valley’s top performance on the boys side was the 100 meter dash by Nakiyah Anderson, who finished in 11.83 seconds — 44 hundredths behind first place and one hundredth ahead of Solomon Howard of Logos.
On the girls side, Prairie’s 4x200 relay of Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff placed first in 1:53.16. The Pirates medley relay of Geis, Rebecca Seubert and the Rehders finished second in 2:08.37.
Individually, Wemhoff placed second in the 100 (13.20), 200 (27.09) and 400 (1:00.76).
Kamiah got first place performances from Logan Landmark (7-6 pole vault) and Zayda Loewen (31-8 triple jump). Madilyn Stuivenga took second in the pole vault (7-0).
CV was without top runners Kadance Schilling and Eva Lundgren due to injuries.
