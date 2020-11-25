KAMIAH — With a 59-12 opening night win over Timberline, the KHS basketball girls have a winning record for the first time since 2016, when Kamiah beat Kendrick on opening night.
Logan Landmark scored a team-high 13 points during the win Nov. 17.
KHS hosted Logos on Friday night, Nov. 20.
