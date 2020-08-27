Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson had her team in a 5-1 alignment last fall, but with Zayda Loewen and Nicole Proskine in the mix, KHS has the ability to run a 6-2 this fall. They’ll be feeding outside hitters Mya Barger and Logan Landmark and middles Julia Proskine and Haleigh Wyatt. Libero Maya Engledow will be covering in the back row, and when any of them are off, Hudson has capable subs in Laney Landmark and Emma Godwin.
In this group, Hudson sees skills, athleticism and confidence – so much that she raised the possibility that Kubs might look for signs of improvement not only within their squad, but in the Whitepine League standings. Such a paradigm shift would mark a significant step forward for KHS, having finished 1-15 overall last fall.
The 2020 Kubs have come a long way.
“My two starting middles are incredibly strong,” she said. “Julia is my strongest. She has played middle all along, and Hayley Wyatt played right side for me last year as a sophomore. We ran that 5-1, but she is the jumper of them and has a really nice high reach, so I'm excited to see what Haleigh can do out of the middle. Julia has grown a lot over the last couple of years and she is a terrific senior leader.”
Proskine organized a team campout at Freeman Creek, near Dworshak Reservoir, which Hudson said helped center the team-oriented approach she wants to push as a coach.
“She’s the first to congratulate people and say they did a good job,” Hudson said of Proskine. “She's just an all-around really good senior leader – she and Mya Barger both are the same way.”
Among the setters, Loewen got most of the setting reps last fall, so is the more experienced of the two, and Nicole Proskine has good hands along with good hitting skills. With a second setter on the floor, Loewen will have more opportunity to show her hitting skills as well. “They're both pretty consistent out of the front row,” Hudson said.
Barger had already showed power in her hitting ability, and has gained more control – as have several Kubs. “She's even spot serving,” Hudson said. “Mya, Julia and Logan all are spot serving, which is really nice.”
Logan Landmark will be a starting outside hitter as a sophomore. “She played quite a bit last year,” Hudson said. “She sprained her ankle, so she was out for a little while, but she did a really good job. She's a good hitter, and pretty good on defense. So she and Mya will both be pretty good anchors for us out there.”
Freshman Laney Landmark -- Logan's younger sister – had a superlative tryout with “top percentage for pretty much every everything that she did, passing, hitting, receive, it didn't matter,” Hudson said. “She was right on top. To be honest, she's probably my best passer on the team right now, most consistent and she flies all over the court. I could run her as a passer out of the back or a defensive specialist or a libero, if absolutely necessary, which I hope I don't have to do because I don't want to funnel her that way, because I'd rather have her as a hitting option.”
Junior Maya Engeldow returns as libero this fall. “She's moving a lot better on the court and passing a lot more consistently,” Hudson said. “Julia is a pretty decent passer, but I think I'll have her back there for sure for Haleigh, and I might rotate Maya with Julia every once in a while, just kind of see how they do.”
The WPL – always one of the toughest in the state – figures to be tough once again.
“I know Troy graduated a lot of girls, so I'm interested to see what kind of numbers they have out,” Hudson said. “Genesee is always consistent. Potlatch improved drastically and Prairie is a tough competitor. Logos, I have never seen.”
“I just hope we are competitive and we take care of our business,” she said. “We absolutely love this group of girls. They all get along and they work hard together and they have a good time and they want to play. And I think that's going to change the atmosphere of our program. They have a desire, and their skill level is getting there. So we're hoping to see some really good things over the course of the year.”
Kamiah opens at home Aug. 27 against Potlatch.
