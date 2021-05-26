MIDDLETON — Kamiah’s Jace Sams (400) and Brady Cox (110 hurdles) and Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman (800) all won individual titles at the 1A state championship track and field meet last Friday and Saturday, May 21-22, and the Prairie girls put together 1A Idaho’s fastest 4x200 group, with Alli Geis, Ellea Uhlenkott, Julia Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff finishing in 1:51.08, less than a tenth ahead of Raft River.
Amerman finished the 800 in 1:58.25, which was about two-tenths ahead of second place, and which set a new CV school record, ahead of Chad Pratt’s performance in 1985. Amerman also scored team points in the 1600 (sixth, 4:39.21) and 3200 (sixth, 10:22.89).
Cox had an easier final, finishing the 110 hurdles in 16.02 after his closest competitor false started. Cox ran a personal best 43.32 in the 300 hurdles, in which he placed sixth. Sams held off Trey Draper of Grace with a 51.47 in the 400, more than a tenth faster than the runner-up.
Among the top local finishers on the boys side were Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll in the discus (second, 140-8), CV’s Nakiyah Anderson in the high jump (third, 5-10) and Salmon River’s Garret Shepherd in the pole vault (third, 11-6). Kamiah’s Jack Wilkins took fourth in the pole vault (11-6).
On the girls side, Kamiah’s 4x400 took third (4.19.12).
In addition to her leg of the winning 4x200, Prairie’s Ellea Uhlenkott took third in the 300 hurdles (48.43) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.75), as well as a leg of the fourth place 4x100 (53.09).
CV’s Kadance Schilling took third in the 100 hurdles (16.74) — one one-hundredth ahead of Uhlenkott — and fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.58).
Salmon River’s Charlee Hollon placed fourth in the 1A girls pole vault (8-0).
Among the 2A teams, Grangeville’s top performances were by Joel Gates in the boys 3200 (15th, 12:01.22) and Brittany Farmer in the girls 3200 (15th, 16:43.32). Tyler Zechman (400), Ryan Detweiler (800, 1600), Gabe Bybee (110 hurdles) and James Gortsema (300 hurdles) also represented GHS, as did Zoey Bryant (100) on the girls side.
