KAMIAH — When the Kubs take on Butte County at 7 p.m. Friday night, Nov. 4, at the Bob Squires Sports Complex, tickets presold online through the GoFan app will be accepted, and student and family passes will not be accepted. Paying cash at the gate will be accepted, but will cost an additional fee.
On the field, the Kubs will contend with one of the state’s highest-scoring teams, as the visiting Pirates will come to Kamiah having beaten Lapwai 78-28 last week and averaging nearly 55 points per game.
Kamiah has scored 50-plus points four times this fall, as well as 40-plus on two other occasions and 30-plus during the Kubs’ closest win, which was 34-22 over Clearwater Valley in mid-September. Butte County has scored 60-plus four times, and has twice been held to less than 30: during both their losses, 34-28 at Carey in September, and 32-26 against Grace last month.
Butte County has had two opponents in common with Kamiah this fall: the Kubs beat Lapwai 34-28 in August; during the second week of the season, Raft River beat Kamiah 46-20 for the Kubs’ only loss this fall, while Butte County beat Raft River 38-14 last month, which was the Pirates’ closest win.
Raft River was then ranked No. 2 in the statewide media poll, but Butte County’s defense forced four turnovers and a safety. The Pirates offense had four runners pile up more than 50 yards apiece that night.
Against Lapwai, the Pirates put up 438 rushing yards on the strength of 157 by Treyton Miller and 99 by Brody Westergard, who made his first-ever start at quarterback that night, according to the Idaho Falls Post Register.
Kamiah’s rushing attack also found success against Lapwai and Raft River; against Raft River, the Kubs took an early lead that slipped away due to injuries and two mistakes. Raft River took the lead on blown pass coverage and extended it when the defense lost track of the scrambling quarterback.
The Kubs have played more cleanly since then, and carried a seven-game win streak into the playoffs, which afforded them a first-round bye: A little extra time to rest bruises and to prepare for the coming game.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Bob Squires Sports Complex in Kamiah, where school officials and boosters are urging fans to buy tickets ahead of time through the GoFan app and to support their football boys this Friday night.
