KAMIAH — The football Kubs kick off their season at 7 p.m. this Friday night, Aug. 26, at Lapwai, where the Kamiah boys will collide with a team they beat twice in 2020 and stumbled against last fall.

The KHS volleyball girls will open at Logos on Thursday night, Aug. 25, with the JV at 6 p.m. and the varsity to take the floor at 7:30 p.m.

