Kamiah’s Jan. 28 trip to Lapwai was pushed back due to covid exposure within the Lapwai program, according to the Lewiston Tribune. The game was reset for the night of Feb. 3. Then, on Jan. 30, Genesee jumped out to a 21-12 lead over the Kubs and held on to win 51-46, narrowing the gap between the teams to one game in the Whitepine League standings. Kavan Mercer, Jace Sams and Brady Cox scored 10 points apiece against Genesee. Coming up, Kamiah hosts Logos on Feb. 5 and Orofino on Feb. 9.

