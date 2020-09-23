KAMIAH — After Lapwai got out to a fast start and a four-point halftime lead last Saturday, Sept. 19, the Kubs shut the Wildcats out during the second half and went on to win 26-22.
“It wasn’t a real big adjustment, really,” head coach Nels Kludt said of what changed at halftime. “We said ‘We have to be tougher than these guys’ — and we did. The first two games, we came out strong during the third quarter, and we had to win the first part of the third quarter today. We set the physical tone that they weren’t going to run the ball on us all game, We had to get [Titus] Yearout into throwing situations, where we can handle him a little better than when he’s scooting all over the field — and we did.”
Yearout, who had run for 270 yards the previous week at Troy, ran for 143 against Kamiah.
KHS quarterback Gabe Eades accounted for about three-quarters of Kamiah’s yardage, despite sustaining an apparent upper body injury during the second half, and he had a hand in each of the Kubs’ four touchdowns.
Lapwai started with the ball, and turned it over on downs after Eades defended a deep pass on third-and-long. Kamiah took over near midfield, and broke three good runs, prompting an early Wildcats timeout. Coming out of that timeout, Eades found Kolby Hix open in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Lapwai struck back, converting a fourth-and-long. Mason Brown finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown run, and Kross Taylor scored the conversion off a pass from Yearout, which was good for an 8-6 Lapwai lead.
Kamiah regained the lead with Eades turning the right edge on a quarterback option keeper, and sprinting 63 yards down the home sideline for a 12-8 lead.
Lapwai regained the lead, 16-12, with Yearout finding the way forward on both a six-yard touchdown run and the conversion.
Eades answered with a red zone keeper of his own, piling in from a yard out midway through the second quarter. The Kubs misfired on the conversion, again, but led 18-16.
Lapwai scored again with Yearout head-faking his way through a 12-yard run, which put the Wildcats ahead, 22-18.
Both offenses broke down amid turnovers and penalties, with the Kubs booking defensive stops at their own five and, having punted, at their own 17. Kamiah went three-and-out starting the third quarter, and Lapwai advanced to the 15 before retreating by way of bad snaps and turning it over on downs by way of a sack near midfield.
Kamiah converted a fourth down of its own, and regained the lead with a pass from Eades to Colton Sams, who beat Lapwai’s coverage near the line of scrimmage and took a short throw 46 yards, cutting into the end zone behind down-field blocking by Brady Cox. The Kubs finally converted the extra, with Eades throwing to Bodie Norman on a tackle-eligible design for a 26-22 lead with three minutes left in the third.
Norman had wrecked havoc in Lapwai’s backfield throughout, and made one of the game’s finest defensive plays immediately after his two-point catch. The Wildcats may have intended to present Norman — Kamiah’s left end — with no good choice. Go for Yearout, and Brown would take a pitch with room to run. Go for Brown, and Yearout would advance it himself unchecked. Norman put dynamite to that dilemma, charging into the backfield unblocked, deflecting the pitch and chasing down the loose ball. Yearout scooped it up, and Norman tackled him for a 20-yard loss.
Eades was injured during the ensuing possession, and Kamiah’s offense turned it over in his absence. Lapwai again advanced to within 10 yards of the Kamiah end zone. Willis Williamson made a goal line tackle on that fourth down, Lapwai had two more possessions: One ended on a sack by Norman and Easton Lezcano, and the last flickered out with an incompletion as time expired.
Next, Kamiah (3-0) is set to visit Troy at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 25.
