Kamiah’s Kavan Mercer notched 11 points during the Kubs’ state qualification win over Prairie Monday night, Feb. 21 at Lewiston High School. Mercer is pictured creating a shot and drawing a foul from two Pirates defenders.

LEWISTON — Trailing by six at the break, the Kamiah boys found their range early in the second half Monday night, Feb. 21, and overtook Prairie late in the third quarter of the district semifinal, then held their lead to win 44-35.

KHS advanced to the district final at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, against Lapwai at Lewiston High School.

Mercer (11 points) and Brady Cox (10) scored team highs for Kamiah, and Lee Forsmann (10) scored Prairie’s high total.

“I’m just super proud of these guys,” Kubs head coach Aaron Skinner said. “They deserve it. They’re going to state. We checkmarked one of our boxes today. We’re going to see if we can checkmark another one on Friday, and then we have a whole other box to check at state.”

Prairie will play Potlatch in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, as Potlatch knocked out Troy 49-40 earlier Monday. With a win, the Pirates would play in the district consolation final at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, and with a win that night, could reach the state tournament via a play-in game against a District I team at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Lake City High School. Read more online at idahocountyfreepress.com.

