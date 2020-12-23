KAMIAH — Luke Krogh (17 points), Everett Skinner (15) and Jace Sams (12) all scored double-digits as the Kamiah boys pushed past Genesee in the middle of the Whitepine League standings. Had Genesee won, both teams would sit at 2-2; instead, Kamiah (3-1 WPL) trails only Lapwai entering the holiday. A four-point game at the start of the fourth quarter broke in Kamiah’s favor on the strength of defense and 14-for-18 foul shooting.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.