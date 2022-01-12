LAPWAI — A close game deep into the third quarter turned in Lapwai’s favor slowly at first, and then all at once. Having matched the undefeated Wildcats step-for-step much of the evening, the Kamiah boys saw the game get away from them as Lapwai built advantages from small plays into a 68-44 win Jan. 4.
Down by seven at the start of the fourth quarter, having led 12-10 after the first, the Kubs saw the Wildcats roll off 25 points during the final frame.
Brady Cox scored a team-high 13 for Kamiah, while Lapwai got double-digits from four players, including a game-high 18 from Kase Wynott.
On Jan. 8, Logos beat Kamiah 56-51, handing the Kubs their second Whitepine League loss of the week. Everett Skinner (16 points), Kavan Mercer (14) and David Kludt (13) all scored double-digits for KHS.
Next, Kamiah is scheduled at Nezperce Jan. 13, at Troy Jan. 15 and at home against Grangeville on Jan. 18. The Kubs visit CV Jan. 20.
