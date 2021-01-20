KAMIAH — With a fast break layup late in the first quarter and another hoop early in the second quarter Jan. 12, the KHS girls found themselves in an 8-8 tie against one of the top teams in all of Idaho. Having surprised Prairie — and perhaps themselves — the Kubs faced a strike back from the Pirates, who outscored KHS 15-0 during the ensuing five minutes, which made it 23-8 on the way to a 57-23 final score.
During the first three minutes of action, Kamiah drew a couple of quick fouls against Tara Schlader, who went on to finish with 17 points. After picking up her second personal, Schlader drew foul after foul from KHS defenders, with her free throws staking out a 6-2 advantage for Prairie midway through the first. Kamiah answered with hoops by Karlee Skinner and Laney Landmark.
But with the KHS defense occupied inside, Prairie’s offense started finding shots for Madison Shears, who converted five three-pointers among eight field goals on the way to 21 points, including a long two that ignited the big run PHS put together during the second. She and Hope Schwartz added short-range shots during that stretch, with Kristin Wemhoff and Schlader adding free throws before Kamiah’s Mariah Porter threaded a pass to Ashlyn Schoening for a three-pointer late in the quarter.
Porter canned an early trey during the third quarter, but PHS pushed its lead to 50-18 before the pace slowed at the end.
Later in the week, Prairie turned another game from slog to blowout, shutting out Logos 7-0 in the first quarter on the way to a 47-9 home win last Friday night, Jan. 15. This Thursday, Jan. 21, the Pirates visit Lapwai for a varsity tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Prairie hosts Genesee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and visits CV at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Last Saturday, Jan. 16, Kamiah beat Troy 38-31 on the strength of 10 points from Ashlyn Schoening. Next, KHS hosts Clearwater Valley on Thursday night, Jan. 21, visits Potlatch Jan. 23, and hosts Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.