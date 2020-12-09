TROY — Mariah Porter scored 10 as the Kamiah girls pushed past Troy 39-26 Dec. 4. Kamiah visited Orofino Dec. 8, and has UpRiver Rampage games coming up Dec. 11 at Clearwater Valley, which will be limited attendance due to covid, but which will be shown on the side of CVHS with a projector, so that fans can enjoy the game from outside. Also coming up are KHS home games Dec. 12 against Potlatch and Dec. 15 at Lapwai.

