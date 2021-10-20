The Kamiah volleyball girls split their first two postseason matches last Saturday, Oct. 16, at Troy, falling to Genesee 3-1 (25-10, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18) in the first round and beating Clearwater Valley 3-1 (25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18) to reach the consolation semifinal. The tournament continued after press time Tuesday, Oct. 19, with Kamiah against Logos at the LCSC Activity Center in Lewiston.

Logos beat Prairie in the opening round, then fell to tournament finalist Potlatch, which will play Troy for the district title at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at LCSC. The consolation final is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, with the Kamiah-Logos winner taking on the Prairie-Genesee winner. Prairie eliminated Lapwai on Saturday, and Troy beat Genesee to set up the Prairie-Genesee eliminator which was also played Tuesday.

Having fallen to Troy 3-0 (25-2, 25-8, 25-9) before the elimination match against Kamiah, Clearwater Valley ended the season having won a couple of matches during the last week of the regular season. The Rams beat Timberline 3-2 on Oct. 12, and beat St. John Bosco 3-1 on Oct. 14.

