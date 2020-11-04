KAMIAH - Lapwai’s first drive of the night last Friday, Oct. 30, set a tone and a tempo that dispelled any illusion that the rematch between the teams would be a mere repeat of the Kubs’ regular season win over the Wildcats one month earlier.
Lapwai forced the Kubs to punt, three-and-out. If the covid-precautionary mask had taken some of the volume out of head coach Nels Kludt’s voice to that point, the Kamiah boys heard him loud and clear during the series that ensued. Lapwai moved quickly out to midfield, and the Kubs responded by taking down standout Lapwai quarterback Titus Yearout short of the line to gain on second down. They caught a break on third down, as Lapwai blew the snap, and again on fourth down, as Yearout’s pass fell incomplete.
The very next play, Kamiah quarterback Gabe Eades threw deep to Brady Cox, who hauled it in for a 48-yard touchdown. The stop and the score changed the complexion of the game, Lapwai’s two-point try had failed in the arms of defensive standout Bodie Norman, and Kamiah’s conversion — Eades to Colton Sams — put KHS ahead 8-6. But it also derailed Lapwai’s rhythm; KHS scored three more times before Lapwai got another first down.
Kamiah went on to win, 36-14, and will visit 1AD1 No. 2 Raft River at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Kubs stuffed a fourth-and-two on the first play of the second quarter and made it 16-6 on a perfect read-option handoff from Eades to Landon Keen, which capped a seven-play drive during which KHS converted two third downs.
Yearout was sacked and pressured hard during the next series, which ended with an incompletion against what Kludt called a “fourth-and-forever” while Lapwai coaches bellowed: “Play football!”
Kamiah, with runs by Keen and Eades, converted a fourth-and-one then scored a 14-yard run for a 22-6 lead. Lapwai again turned it over on downs, and Keen struck again, with the conversion making it 30-6.
Yearout made an outstanding run just before halftime, weaving his way past three would--be tacklers with 1:37 left in the first half. Kamiah countered with a 28-yard pass from Eades to Kolby Hix midway through the third quarter, and the contest ended without another touchdown.
Lapwai’s capacity for quick scoring kept the outcome in question deep into the fourth quarter, as Kamiah worked the clock with a long drive before stalling out on fourth-and-one with 7:41 remaining. Lapwai booked two quick first downs, crossing to the Kamiah 37, before a tackle Cox against a short pass slowed the Wildcats down. Lapwai pushed forward to first-and-10 at the 11, but with just 4:21 left, might not have had enough time even with a score.
If they had scored.
A sack by Norman and a tackle by Kyler Usher brought up fourth down at the 10, and an incomplete pass went down as Lapwai’s last play of the season.
Next, Kamiah’s playoff run continues at 1 p.m. MT this Saturday, Nov. 7, at Raft River.
(0) comments
