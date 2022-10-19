GENESEE — The Kamiah football boys ran back the opening kickoff 80 yards with Everett Oatman scoring moments into the game last Friday night, Oct. 14, and they ran away with the contest 66-22.

Genesee struck back after Oatman’s touchdown, then KHS notched three straight scores by Colton Ocain, who rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns in addition to catching one that capped off a 22-point first quarter for the Kubs.

