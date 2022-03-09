NAMPA - Kamiah’s much-anticipated fourth encounter with Lapwai went the way of the first three, as the Wildcats prevailed 88-46 during the 1AD1 basketball boys state title game last Saturday, March 5. The Kubs had been hoping to meet Lapwai in the title game since the season’s earliest days.
“Our state championship was last night,” head coach Aaron Skinner said afterward. “Lapwai is too good for anybody in this classification to hang with. At the start of the season I thought we could, but progressively they got better all year long. We don’t have the firepower. They do. I told the guys: Just enjoy the moment.”
Kamiah ended up 20-7 overall.
Lapwai led by seven after one quarter, and the score spun away from KHS during the second, after a post-up by David Kludt turned into a three-point play that lifted the Kubs within eight, 25-17, 5:38 before halftime. Lapwai had by then already led by double-digits three different times; the Kubs had met each of those earlier large leads with baskets that kept the contest in contention, but the Kubs were down 11 even after their next hoop, which was a jumper by Brady Cox, which Lapwai’s Kross Taylor promptly answered. KHS got a boost when Everett Skinner stood in to take a charge from Kase Wynott with about 2:20 left in the first half, but Wynott canned a three-pointer the next time Lapwai had the ball, and Titus Yearout followed that with a dunk. Kamiah scored the next hoop - a layup by Kaden DeGroot - but Wynott added the last two baskets before halftime, extending the lead to 20, 41-21, as the Kubs simply could not match the scoring of Lapwai’s high-flying trio - Wynott (30 points), Yearout (21) and Taylor (20).
Kludt, a freshman, scored the team-high 11 points, and Everett Skinner finished with 10, as the Kubs started clearing their bench early in the third quarter. In front of Lapwai’s massive crowd and the strong cheering section on the Kamiah side, every KHS player played at least one minute at the Ford Idaho Center. Jaydon Crowe and Rehan Kou each logged one minute, William Millage a bit more than two, Kolby Hix and Tug Loughran each more than three, Kendrick Wheeler nearly five, and regulars Jack Wilkins and DeGroot routinely in addition to the starting five.
“We had five guys who busted their ass,” Aaron Skinner said. “David started the game out really well. Everett finished the game really well. Kavan [Mercer] finished the game really well. Luke [Krogh] was steady all game long. Brady, too. I can’t say enough about those starters. It has been just a fun year.”
