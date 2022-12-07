TROY — Emma Krogh’s 13 points plus 10 apiece from Mariah Porter and Logan Landmark lifted the Kamiah basketball girls past Troy 50-26 on Friday, Dec. 2. The Kubs led by 11, 16-5, after one quarter, and extended that lead to 28-12 by halftime.

On Nov. 29, Lapwai beat Kamiah 53-28; Landmark scored nine that night.

