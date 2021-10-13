MOSCOW — Logos hosted and split with the Clearwater Valley and Kamiah volleyball girls Monday night, Oct. 11, as Zayda Loewen, Nicole Proskine and Laney Landmark lifted the Kubs to a 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17) win.

Loewen notched nine kills and Proskine had four, per the Lewiston Tribune, and Landmark notched 15 digs.

Earlier in the week, Kamiah beat Grangeville 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24). During that one, Loewen and Emma Godwin scored six kills apiece.

Against CV, Logos prevailed 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-19).

Earlier in the week, Highland beat CV 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18).

For Kamiah, all that remains is the district tournament, which is penciled to run Oct. 16-21 at LCSC.

For CV, senior night against St. John Bosco is Thursday, Oct. 14.

Grangeville squares off at Prairie Oct. 13, then has Kendrick at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, then hosts St. Maries for a league match — the regular season finale — at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

