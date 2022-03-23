LEWISTON — Kamiah and Clearwater Valley track and field athletes put up their first marks of the 2022 spring season last Friday, March 18, against 19 competing teams, including seven of North Central Idaho’s 1A schools as well as 4A and 5A powerhouses Coeur d’Alene, Lake City, Lakeland, host Lewiston, Moscow, Post Falls and Sandpoint.
Kamiah’s Brady Cox and Laney Landmark showed their speed, but saw top hurdlers from bigger schools finish ahead of them.
In the girls 100 meter hurdles, Landmark (18.00) trailed Lewiston’s Damaris Stuffle and Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger. Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling, whose 100 meter hurdles PR stood at 16.74 seconds after last season’s state championship final, did not run due to injury. Landmark came into this season with a personal best 16.52, which she booked at the district championship meet.
Cox – the returning state champion on the boys side – took second place in both the 110 and 300 meter boys hurdles, with times of 16.22 and 43.33 seconds, just behind Sandpoint’s Rusty Lee and just ahead of two Timberlake runners. He’s chasing PRs of 15.98 in the 110 and 43.32 in the 300.
Jack Wilkins cleared 11-6 in the boys pole vault, which put him third in that event. Also cracking the top 10 individually on the boys side were Kamiah’s Luke Krogh and Kaden de Groot in the pole vault (both cleared 10-6), William Millage and Wyatt Wilcox in the high jump (both cleared 5-4), and Porter Whipple in the shot put (42-0½, sixth). For CV, Wyatt Anderberg took ninth with a PR in the 800 (2:12.74).
On the girls side, CV’s Eva Lundgren took fourth with a PR in the 1,600 (5:45.06), and sixth in the 3,200 (12:40.23, also a PR), while Kamiah’s Zayda Loewen placed 10th in the 100 (13.99) and seventh in the triple jump (30-0), and Logan Landmark placed seventh in the pole vault (7-6).
After this week’s print deadline, many of the same teams and athletes competed March 22 at Kamiah’s first home meet of the season. Then, KHS hosts another meet April 7. Grangeville opened March 22 and next runs March 24 in Lewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.