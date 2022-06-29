Prairie senior Chase Kaschmitter and Clearwater Valley junior Anthony Fabbi were named to the all-Idaho baseball 1A first team selected by coaches in the post-season honors poll organized annually by the Idaho Statesman.

Kaschmitter batted .481 and led the classification in doubles (14), home runs (3) and RBIs (34), pitching and playing first base.

Fabbi excelled in the field and batted .473 with 34 stolen bases and 41 runs scored.

Also recognized were Clearwater Valley pitcher Landon Schlieper and outfielder Daring Cross and Kamiah pitcher Ryan Lockart and infielder Josh Bashaw; the coaches polled named these four to the 1A second team.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments