KELLOGG — A 52-12 loss last Friday night, Oct. 14, ended the Grangeville football season short of the playoffs for the first time in head coach Jeff Adams’ tenure, which dates back to the year before the Bulldogs’ first 2A state title, which they won with Adams as offensive coordinator for then-head Jeff Lindsley.

“I’m proud of these guys for giving 100 percent every game,” Adams said. “Kellogg is good, and they’re a lot faster than we are, and it would have been very easy for our guys to give up when we got behind. They kept fighting, and I’m so proud of them for that. I’ve got to hand it to our guys — they won big and lost big at times this season, and no matter what the score was, they played hard.”

