KENDRICK — A 9-0 lead after one inning proved enough for the host Tigers to beat the Grangeville softball girls Thursday night, as their pitching held GHS to two hits. Bailey Vanderwall and Macy Smith each hit one double, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and the Bulldogs fell 16-1. They're back in action against McCall March 20 at Grangeville Lions Park, with games at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the school's official scheduling site.
"The girls are getting better every game," Grangeville head coach Jerime Zimmerman said. "We struggled in the first inning and that was a tough way to start. After that we played well, but just couldn’t get hits. Every time we put the bar on the ball it was right to a Kendrick player. The girls played much better in the JV game."
Elsewhere, Prairie and Lapwai played to a 21-all tie through six innings of a contest March 18 that will be continued April 15, according to the Tribune. Prairie's season continues March 25 at Kendrick.
