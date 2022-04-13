KENDRICK — A walkoff single broke a 10-10 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning last Friday, April 8, capping a late rally by the host Tigers, who nicked an 11-10 win from the Clearwater Valley baseball boys, having trailed 10-6 after a high-scoring start settled into a tighter contest. The Rams had staked out a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, from which Kendrick rallied to tie. CV went back ahead 7-4 in the second, only for Kendrick to cut that to 7-6 in the bottom half.
The Rams added unanswered runs — one in the third and two in the fourth — only for the Tigers to take advantage of one mistake and three hits to tie it in the sixth.
The comeback spoiled the CV boys’ strong showing at bat, where Ridge Shown and Anthony Fabbi both hit triples, Shown and Landon Schlieper both hit doubles, and Laton Schlieper and Darring Cross notched two singles apiece.
CV had been scheduled to play in Kamiah after press time on April 12; the Mountain View school started late that morning due to overnight snow, and a decision on whether to play the game as scheduled was still pending at the print deadline.
Next, the Rams have road games at 4 p.m. April 14 at Lapwai and 4:30 p.m. April 21 at Lewis County.
