GENESEE — Clearwater Valley’s softball season wrapped up with two district tournament losses May 11, as Kendrick rallied to overcome a 2-1 Rams lead during the seventh inning of the semifinal, which the Tigers won 4-2, and as Genesee maintained steady pressure at the plate to build a mercy-rule final, 12-1, in the third-place game.
The CV girls played their hearts out against Kendrick, holding a shutout tie through four innings despite the Tigers having loaded the bases during the third and having put a runner at third with none out during the fourth.
Facing each jam, pitcher Jessica Ketola ended up striking out the side during each of those innings.
When the Tigers finally broke through during the top of the fifth, taking advantage of an error that put the leadoff batter on base, Ketola again booked three strikeouts, limiting the scoring to one run driven in with a single by Taylor Boyer.
Clearwater Valley answered in the bottom half of the fifth, with Macy Morrow doubling into the right-center gap and advancing to third on a passed ball, then scoring on a fielder’s choice grounder punched out to shortstop by Ariana Davy.
Ketola worked a 1-2-3 sixth, and the Rams pulled ahead in the bottom half as Angel Dominguez worked a leadoff walk, advanced on a grounder by Whitney Andrews, and scored on a single into left field by Alex Palmer.
CV’s 2-1 lead was short-lived, as Kendrick knotted it on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, then added two more runs on two more hits before Ketola fanned two more Tigers to escape.
The Rams put the ball in play during the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers defense held on.
Against Genesee, CV trailed 3-1 after the top of the first, then scored one with Kayleigh Tavernier sliding in ahead of a close play at the plate. But that ended up as CV’s only run against the Bulldogs, who advanced to next week’s state tournament as the district’s third-place team.
