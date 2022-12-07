COTTONWOOD — During their first game of the season, the Prairie basketball boys totaled 19 points after Kendrick shot out to a 19-point lead during the first quarter on Thursday night, Dec. 1. Individually, Shane Hanson scored Prairie’s high total, with six points on three field goals.

Next, Prairie hosts Lapwai Dec. 8, with varsity, JV and C games starting at 4:30 p.m. Then Prairie hosts Troy Dec. 10 and Kamiah Dec. 13, with JV games both nights starting at 6 p.m.

