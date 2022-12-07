COTTONWOOD — During their first game of the season, the Prairie basketball boys totaled 19 points after Kendrick shot out to a 19-point lead during the first quarter on Thursday night, Dec. 1. Individually, Shane Hanson scored Prairie’s high total, with six points on three field goals.
Next, Prairie hosts Lapwai Dec. 8, with varsity, JV and C games starting at 4:30 p.m. Then Prairie hosts Troy Dec. 10 and Kamiah Dec. 13, with JV games both nights starting at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.