COTTONWOOD — Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff scored a game-high 21 points during the Pirates season opener Nov. 16, which was rescheduled to accommodate Kendrick’s state football travel last week. The Tigers won, 61-51, pulling ahead from a 34-34 halftime tie with an 8-5 third quarter. Shooting 18 free throws during the contest, Kendrick enlarged the narrow lead during the fourth quarter.
Lexi Schumacher scored 10 for PHS.
