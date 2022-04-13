Clearwater Valley's Jessica Ketola photo

Clearwater Valley's Jessica Ketola is pictured winding up to pitch April 6.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — With 24 strikeouts in 10 innings split over two games April 6, Jessica Ketola led the Clearwater Valley softball girls past the Grangeville JV, finding her groove with sharp inside strikes after GHS posted a four-run second inning during the first game. CV eventually won that one 10-4, then took the late game 9-1.

For Grangeville, McKenzie Winkler hit a home run and Kenzie Adams tripled during the first game; Adams singled twice during the second game, and Payton Hoecherl knocked a triple.

CV’s hits included first-game doubles by Kayleigh Tavernier and Ketola, and pairs of singles by Ariana Davy and Whitney Andrews during the second.

Earlier in the season, Ketola was recognized by the Idaho High School Activities Association for her pitching performances against Nezperce and Prairie, noting her 14 strikeouts against the Pirates and tabbing it the first Clearwater Valley softball win over Prairie in school history.

Coming up, CV visits Lapwai at 3 p.m. April 14, hosts Potlatch at 11 a.m. April 16, and visits Prairie at 4:30 p.m. April 21, weather permitting.

