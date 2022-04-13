KOOSKIA — With 24 strikeouts in 10 innings split over two games April 6, Jessica Ketola led the Clearwater Valley softball girls past the Grangeville JV, finding her groove with sharp inside strikes after GHS posted a four-run second inning during the first game. CV eventually won that one 10-4, then took the late game 9-1.
For Grangeville, McKenzie Winkler hit a home run and Kenzie Adams tripled during the first game; Adams singled twice during the second game, and Payton Hoecherl knocked a triple.
CV’s hits included first-game doubles by Kayleigh Tavernier and Ketola, and pairs of singles by Ariana Davy and Whitney Andrews during the second.
Earlier in the season, Ketola was recognized by the Idaho High School Activities Association for her pitching performances against Nezperce and Prairie, noting her 14 strikeouts against the Pirates and tabbing it the first Clearwater Valley softball win over Prairie in school history.
Coming up, CV visits Lapwai at 3 p.m. April 14, hosts Potlatch at 11 a.m. April 16, and visits Prairie at 4:30 p.m. April 21, weather permitting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.