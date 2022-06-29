Clearwater Valley sophomore Jessica Ketola and Prairie junior Tara Schlader were named to the all-Idaho softball 1A first team selected by coaches in the post-season honors poll organized annually by the Idaho Statesman.

Ketola pitched her way to a 11-7 record with a 5.68 ERA, striking out 195 in 106 innings and holding opponents to a .204 average.

Schlader anchored Prairie at first base and batted .325 with 15 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Grangeville’s Macy Smith was named to the 2A all-Idaho softball second team.

