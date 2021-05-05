COTTONWOOD — Kamiah’s Luke Krogh won both his hurdles events and three other KHS boys took first-place finishes Thursday afternoon at Prairie. Jace Sams won the 400, William Millage won the high jump, and Jack Wilkins tied with Salmon River’s Garret Shepherd for first in the pole vault.
Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 and CV’s Jesse Knox won the long jump and the 100 meter dash.
